WEST POINT — Queensbury graduate Brigid Duffy was named the Patriot League's Midfielder of the Week in women's lacrosse on Monday.

The Army freshman scored a career-high seven goals in a 17-15 win over Boston University on Saturday. The seven-goal output was a single-game school record for a freshman.

Duffy leads the Patriot League in goals with 23. She recorded a team-high three ground balls and five draw controls against BU as Army improved to 6-0.