Duell wins pro stock/super stock race at Devil's Bowl
WEST HAVEN, Vt. — Porter Corners' Kim Duell won the pro stock/super stock race at Devil's Bowl Speedway on Sunday.

Duell took the lead from Josh Coonradt on a restart with 10 laps left in the 25-lap race and drove away for the $1,000 prize. It was Duell's first victory at Devil's Bowl in a decade.

In other races, Queensbury's Demetrios Drellos took third place in the 30-lap sportsman-modified race, while Cambridge's Alex Bell was third in the 12-lap sportsman-modified B race. Also, in the 500cc mini sprint feature, the Cambridge duo of Samantha Mulready and Dakota Green finished fourth and fifth.

