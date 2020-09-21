 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drellos wins again at Devil's Bowl
0 comments

Drellos wins again at Devil's Bowl

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WEST HAVEN, Vt. — Demetrios Drellos of Queensbury posted his fourth straight victory at Devil's Bowl Speedway on Saturday.

Drellos won the 30-lap feature in the sportsman modified division, taking the lead late in the race. Michael Wagner-Fitzgerald of Gansevoort placed third.

Bryce Breault of Queensbury was fourth in the 20-lap limited sportsman feature. Russ Farr of Middle Granville was third and Mat Mosher of Queensbury fourth in the 25-lap super stock feature.

Samantha Mulready of Cambridge was third in the mini-spring feature.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News