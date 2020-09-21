Drellos wins again at Devil's Bowl

WEST HAVEN, Vt. — Demetrios Drellos of Queensbury posted his fourth straight victory at Devil's Bowl Speedway on Saturday.

Drellos won the 30-lap feature in the sportsman modified division, taking the lead late in the race. Michael Wagner-Fitzgerald of Gansevoort placed third.

Bryce Breault of Queensbury was fourth in the 20-lap limited sportsman feature. Russ Farr of Middle Granville was third and Mat Mosher of Queensbury fourth in the 25-lap super stock feature.

Samantha Mulready of Cambridge was third in the mini-spring feature.

