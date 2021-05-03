 Skip to main content
Drellos opens with a win at Devil's Bowl
Drellos opens with a win at Devil's Bowl

Drellos

George Drellos (left), Sportsman Modified winner Demetrios Drellos (center) and sponsor Mike Bordeleau of Mike's Fuels in victory lane at Devil's Bowl Speedway.

WEST HAVEN, Vt. — Demetrios Drellos of Queensbury, the reigning Sportsman Modified champion at Devil's Bowl Speedway, opened the 2021 racing season on Saturday with a victory in the Sportsman Modified Feature.

The victory in the 33-lap race was worth $3,200 for Drellos. There were 31 racers in the event.

Paul Braymer of Granville was sixth in the Super Stock Feature. Connor Cleveland of Corinth was seventh in the Sportsman Modified Feature and Michael Wagner-Fitzgerald of Gansevoort was eighth in that race.

