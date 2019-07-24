GLENS FALLS — Home plate needs ice after Wednesday night. That’s what happens in a 35-run baseball game.
The Glens Falls Dragons scored a season-high number of runs in their 24-11 win over the Oneonta Outlaws in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League matchup at East Field.
The Dragons set the tone with nine runs in the bottom of the third inning. Oneonta answered with six in the top of the fourth, but they couldn’t match Glens Falls’ output, as the Dragons added multiple runs in each of the fifth through eighth innings.
Brian Hart led the Dragons with seven RBIs on 2-for-7 hitting. Michael Golankiewicz went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and four runs. Brad Hipsley was 3 for 5 with five RBIs and three runs. Carson Dunkel went two for four with three RBIs and four runs.
The victory stopped a four-game losing streak for the Dragons (12-27).
