GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons scored seven times in the third inning on the way to a 12-10 victory over the Albany Dutchmen in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at East Field on Sunday night.

The Dragons took advantage of 10 hits and five Albany errors to win a sloppy game and improve to 6-9. The Dragons also made five errors. Ryan Grace led the way at the plate, going 3 for 5 with three RBIs.

Johan Sandoval's leadoff home run in the second inning gave Glens Falls a 1-0 lead. In the third, the Dragons got one run on Trevor Dutra's bases-loaded walk and two more on Jack Griffin's double. The other runs scored on errors or passed balls.

Glens Falls scored two more in the sixth on Grace's two-run single and two in the seventh on Kyle McNeff's sacrifice fly and a passed ball.

Owen Goodridge got the win for the Dragons with 2 1/3 innings of four-hit work. Antonio Hicks picked up a save.

Albany used seven pitchers who allowed 10 hits and six walks.

The Dragons hit the road on Monday to play Amsterdam in a 6:45 p.m. game at Shuttleworth Park.