GLENS FALLS — Four pitchers combined on a five-hitter as the Glens Falls Dragons beat Oneonta 3-1 on Sunday for back-to-back wins at East Field.

The Dragons, who improved to 9-11, host Amsterdam on Tuesday at 7 p.m. to finish out a three-game homestand.

Bryan Camaj started and went five innings for Glens Falls. Owen Goodridge got the win with two innings of one-hit relief. Dan Shala and Patrick Reilly pitched the final two innings.

The Dragons scored all of their runs in the sixth inning. Noah Joly singled and Sean Butkowski walked. With two outs, both runners scored on a two-error play. Michael Pratte later scored on Cory Listing's single another error.

Logan Waldschmidt lost for Oneonta despite allowing only three hits in six innings.