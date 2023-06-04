GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons used eight pitchers to beat the Oneonta Outlaws 8-5 on Sunday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League contest at East Field.

Starter Antonio Hicks went two innings and then seven pitchers went one inning apiece. Harry Berezansky, the first reliever, was credited with the win.

Odilio Cespedes went 3 for 4 to lead the Dragons’ eight-hit attack. Glens Falls scored twice in the second inning and got four more in the fifth, an inning that featured two-run singles by Anthony Macarelli and Colin Myers.

The Dragons, now 1-1, survived a five-run rally by Oneonta in the sixth. They play on the road in Albany on Monday before returning to East Field on Tuesday to face Saugerties.