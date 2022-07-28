Dragons swept in doubleheader

SAUGERTIES — The Glens Falls Dragons were swept by the Saugerties Stallions in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League doubleheader Thursday.

The Stallions pulled away to a 12-1 victory in the nightcap, after defeating Glens Falls 9-3 in the first game.

The Dragons (6-36), who used position players as pitchers in the game, scored their only run on a Cory Listing RBI single in the first inning.

Saugerties (27-18) bunched four runs in the second, getting a three-run triple from Max Cotier, and five runs in the fourth. Brandon Fish also drove in three runs in the game.

In the first game, the Dragons finished with eight hits, getting two each from Kyle Zaslaw and Sam Browning. Quentin Bowman plated a run with a sac fly in the seventh.

The Dragons wrap up their PGCBL season on Friday with a 7 p.m. game against the Amsterdam Mohawks at East Field.