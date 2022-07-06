Dragons swept by Auburn in twinbill

GLENS FALLS — After a promising start to the nightcap Wednesday, the Glens Falls Dragons fell to the Auburn DoubleDays 11-4 at East Field.

The Dragons had lost the opener 9-2 as Auburn swept the PGCBL doubleheader, dropping Glens Falls to 5-24 on the season.

The Dragons had jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning of the second game, walking the bases full with two outs. Will Minett belted a two-run double, and two batters later, Kyle Zaslaw drew a bases-loaded walk.

However, Glens Falls managed only two hits over the next six innings, singles by Danny Moshier and Anthony Ruzzo. The Dragons scored their only other run on a sac fly by Aidan Stevens.

In the first game, the Dragons were held to five hits, including an RBI single by Martin Marintchev in the first inning. Phillip Krpata scored Glens Falls’ other run on a fielder’s choice in the sixth.

Joe Colucci tripled for Glens Falls, but was erased in a double play, one of three turned by Auburn (14-15) in the game. Auburn’s Assaf Lowengart finished the two games with six RBIs, including a two-run home run and two doubles.

The Dragons host Utica on Thursday at 7 p.m. at East Field.