AMSTERDAM — The Amsterdam Mohawks scored five times in the fifth inning to put away an 11-1 victory over the Glens Falls Dragons on Tuesday in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game.

Brandon Peterson pitched a no-hitter through the first five innings and got the win for Amsterdam. Two other relievers combined to hold the Dragons to just one hit the rest of the way.

Luke Longo drove in five runs for the victors. Cam Gurney went 3 for 5.

The Dragons host Mohawk Valley at East Field on Wednesday at 7 p.m.