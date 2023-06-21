GLENS FALLS — Mohawk Valley erupted for seven runs in the fourth inning and eight more in the sixth to pull away to a 17-4 PGCBL baseball victory Wednesday night over the Glens Falls Dragons.

Johan Sandoval belted a solo home run for the Dragons, but the game at East Field was shortened to seven innings by the mercy rule.

Glens Falls, which fell to 3-8, was held to four hits by DiamondDawgs' pitchers Troy Butler and Owen Zadrozny, who combined for 12 strikeouts.

Jaden Ross went 3 for 5 with four RBIs for Mohawk Valley (11-4), which also got three RBIs apiece from Sam Miller and Chance Checca.

The Dragons got a triple and a run scored from Cam Kelly, and Colin Myers and Michael Pratte also drove in runs.

Glens Falls is scheduled to play Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Saugerties, before returning home Friday to host the Albany Dutchmen at 7 p.m. at East Field.