Dragons suffer another loss

AMSTERDAM — Amsterdam scored 11 runs in the first two innings and went on to beat the Glens Falls Dragons 22-2 on Saturday night at Shuttleworth Park.

The Dragons suffered their 10th straight loss and dropped to 4-21 in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. The Dragons host Albany on Sunday at East Field (7 p.m.).

The Mohawks pounded out 18 hits against five Glens Falls pitchers. Jake Hatch started and took the loss.

Among the top hitters for Amsterdam were Cameron Love (3 for 3, four runs, two RBIs), Cade Bush (3 for 5, five RBIs) and Paul Winland (2 for 3, two RBIs, two runs scored). Reliever Ryan Van Buren, one of five Mohawks pitchers, got the win with one inning of no-hit ball.

Kyle Zaslaw had a good day at the plate for the Dragons, going 3 for 3. Danny Moshier had two hits. Braedon Plowman pitched two scoreless innings for Glens Falls.

The Dragons have the worst record among the 16 teams in the PGCBL. Amsterdam has the best record at 24-4.

