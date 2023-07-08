ONEONTA — The Glens Falls Dragons nearly completed a doubleheader sweep Saturday night in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

However, the Oneonta Outlaws pulled out a 4-3 victory in the bottom of the seventh inning of the nightcap, scoring two runs on a passed ball.

The Dragons (11-14) won the opener, 8-4.

In the second game, Glens Falls had taken a 3-0 lead in the fourth on a two-run single by Johan Sandoval and a fielder’s choice RBI by Jack Griffin. The Outlaws (11-16) pulled within 3-2 in the fourth.

Sandoval and Odilio Cespedes each had two hits for the Dragons, who outhit Oneonta 8-4 in the nightcap. Cespedes tripled and Sean Butkowski doubled for Glens Falls. Zander Teator worked the first 3 2/3 innings, holding Oneonta to three hits and striking out six. Owen Goodridge pitched 2 1/3 innings of one-hit ball, striking out four.

In the first game, the Dragons jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, walking the bases full, then getting a two-run single by Ryan Grace. Grace scored on an error in the third for a 3-1 lead.

Down 4-3 in the sixth, Glens Falls took the lead for good on a two-run single by Joe Harwood.

Patrick Reilly picked up the pitching win, going the final 3 2/3 innings and allowing only two hits, with two walks and two strikeouts.

The Dragons’ home game against Albany was rained out Friday and has been rescheduled for July 21 as part of a doubleheader at East Field.

Glens Falls is scheduled to host Amsterdam on Sunday at 7 p.m. at East Field.