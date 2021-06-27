Dragons split doubleheader with Albany

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons scored five times in the bottom of the first inning and went on to beat Albany 11-5 in the second game of a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League doubleheader on Sunday at East Field.

Albany won the first game, 7-4.

The Dragons rode an 11-hit effort in the nightcap. Quinn McDaniel went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs. Cory Listing, John Collins and Joseph Curci each drove in two runs.

Curci’s two-run single was the highlight of the five-run first inning. McDaniel’s double drove in two more in the fourth.

Adam Winchell of Fort Ann pitched the final two innings of the second game.

The Dragons had seven hits and lots of baserunners in the first game, but couldn’t get enough runs in. Albany scored four times in the first and added single runs in the third, fourth and sixth.

Queensbury’s Riley Orr took the loss, giving up six runs over 3 2/3 innings. Colin McVeigh got the win, holding Glens Falls scoreless over the final 3 1/3 innings.

Evan Keegan went 2 for 3 and Nick Winslow drove in two runs for the Dragons. Tom Kretzler went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Albany.

The Dragons are back at East Field Monday night to host Mohawk Valley (7 p.m.)

