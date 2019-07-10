{{featured_button_text}}

BOONVILLE — The Glens Falls Dragons split a doubleheader Wednesday, losing the first game to the Adirondack Trail Blazers 5-2 before winning the second one 10-8.

In the first game, Glens Falls took a 2-1 lead after the top of the fifth inning, but couldn’t hang onto it. Hunter Tabb hit an RBI single to score Nicholas Campana, and Jack Kelleher’s fielder’s choice scored Evan St. Claire, who had doubled.

St. Claire finished the game 2 for 4.

In the second game, the Dragons (9-22) scored each of the first three innings, then sealed the victory with a three-run seventh. Leadoff batter Devan Kruzinski went 3 for 3 with three runs.

Michael Golankiewicz, Brandon Kruzinski, Tabb and St. Claire each had two RBIs.

