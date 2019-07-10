BOONVILLE — The Glens Falls Dragons split a doubleheader Wednesday, losing the first game to the Adirondack Trail Blazers 5-2 before winning the second one 10-8.
In the first game, Glens Falls took a 2-1 lead after the top of the fifth inning, but couldn’t hang onto it. Hunter Tabb hit an RBI single to score Nicholas Campana, and Jack Kelleher’s fielder’s choice scored Evan St. Claire, who had doubled.
St. Claire finished the game 2 for 4.
In the second game, the Dragons (9-22) scored each of the first three innings, then sealed the victory with a three-run seventh. Leadoff batter Devan Kruzinski went 3 for 3 with three runs.
Michael Golankiewicz, Brandon Kruzinski, Tabb and St. Claire each had two RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.