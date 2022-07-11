Dragons shut out by Oneonta

ONEONTA — The Glens Falls Dragons were held to one hit Monday night in a 13-0 PGCBL loss to the Oneonta Outlaws.

Cory Listing singled for the Dragons (6-27) in the first inning, in which they loaded the bases, but Glens Falls was shut down after that by Oneonta pitchers Mathew Murtagh and Aiden Dickson.

The Outlaws (17-15) finished with 12 hits, led by Andrew Holub with two singles, a triple and five RBIs, and Evan Keegan with two singles, a double and an RBI. Jeff Pierantoni added a three-run double in the fourth.