The Glens Falls Dragons will try to make amends for a six-year absence from the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League playoffs when they open the 48-game season Friday by hosting Amsterdam at East Field (7:05 p.m.).
New head coach Nick Pontari, the 27-year-old associate head baseball coach at SUNY Brockport, said the Dragons should have 31 bodies entering Friday’s game, with a few more arriving to Glens Falls later. There are a few more position players than pitchers.
“Hopefully, the goal is obviously to win games, but also helping develop what they need to work on,” Pontari said. “These guys are very talented, they just need to get their reps in and a lot of individual work, so the games will be the reward for that work.”
The Dragons will have a couple of handfuls of local players, led by Saratoga Springs’ Brian Hart, an outfielder entering his sophomore year at Marist. Hart also played for the Dragons last summer. He hit .270 with 16 RBIs in 30 games for the Red Foxes and was 10 for 12 on stolen base attempts.
Three other local position players are Saratoga graduate Brad Hipsley, an infielder at Stony Brook, as well as Schuylerville graduate Carson Dunkel, a catcher, and Whitehall graduate and outfielder Evan St. Claire, both entering their sophomore year at Siena.
Hipsley hit .250 in 21 games for the Seawolves. Dunkel played in 32 games, started 24, hit .197 with six RBIs, 17 walks, four sacrifices and had a .980 fielding percentage. St. Claire played in 40 games and hit .153 with a triple and 15 RBIs. He was 3 for 5 on stolen bases.
Some of the local pitchers for the Dragons include Whitehall’s Danny St. Clair, a sophomore at the University at Albany, and Ethan Patch, still in action with Whitehall High School before enrolling at Herkimer College this fall. St. Clair appeared in 14 games for the Great Danes, made two starts, had a 1-1 record and an 8.03 earned-run average. Another local arm still to graduate is Saratoga’s Alex Henderson, who is off to Fordham in the fall.
As they have been the last several years, the Dragons are a mix of every level from Division I to junior college. Among the Division I players to watch are infielders Nick Carnevale from Middle Tennessee State and Colonie graduate Devan Kruzinski from Siena. Carnevale started 51 of the 53 games he played in and hit .259 with 22 RBIs. Kruzinski played in a team-high 51 games for the Saints and hit .253. His 25 RBIs also tied a team high.
Across the board, the Dragons appear to have players who aren’t afraid to steal bases.
“We’re versatile defensively and offensively,” Pontari said. “We have guys who can run, which is awesome. I don’t want to say we’ll be small-ball, but we will do what we’re able to do to win games. And we’re not handcuffed if we take somebody out of a ballgame.”
The Division I pitcher with the most experience appears to be the University of Maine’s Peter Kemble, who was 3-7 in 10 starts with a 6.37 ERA.
Among the other lower-division players, Merrimack’s Mike Golankiewicz (three home runs, 27 RBIs), LSU-Eunice’s Hunter Tabb (.306 batting average) and Jarrett McDonald (.368, 45 RBIs), as well as pitchers MacGuire O’Sullivan (Assumption), Timothy Panetta (Molloy) and Conrad Holbrook (Keystone) show decent numbers.
Pontari can tell he has a dedicated bunch.
“Sometimes the tough part is managing their workload, making sure they don’t burn themselves out before the season’s over,” he said. “It’s easier to back a kid off than make him step it up.”
Eight teams make the playoffs in the 12-team, two-division league, with the top four seeds in each division automatically qualifying. Glens Falls is in the East Division with Albany, Amsterdam, Mohawk Valley, Oneonta and Saugerties.
