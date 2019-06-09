{{featured_button_text}}

ALBANY — The Glens Falls Dragons scored three times in the sixth inning to beat Albany 9-6 on Sunday in Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League action.

The Dragons used five pitchers to post their third win of the year. Joseph Kosowsky got the win with 1 1/3 innings of work in the middle of the game. Shamus Connolly pitched the final inning to get the save.

The Dragons recorded 10 hits, led by two-hit games by Devan Kruzinski, Brian Hart and Carson Dunkel. But they needed all of those hits. After taking a 6-0 lead, Albany scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie it.

Glens Falls picked up three more in the sixth, all coming home with two out. Dunkel got one home with a double and Brad Hipsley’s two-run double made it a three-run lead.

Albany also used five pitchers, with Jacob Steinberg taking the loss.

The Dragons are off on Monday before playing a road game on Tuesday. They are home on Wednesday and Friday at East Field.

Glens Falls is fourth in the PGCBL East Division standings, three games behind first-place Amsterdam. The Dragons played a high-scoring game for the second night in a row.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments