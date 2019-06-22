GLENS FALLS — Saugerties overcame a 2-0 lead and survived a ninth-inning scare to top the Glens Falls Dragons 3-2 in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game on Saturday at East Field.
Carson Dunkel's RBI single in the second gave the Dragons their first run. Nick Kondo used some skillful base running in the third to make it a 2-0 lead.
Dillon Lifrieri and Jake Skrine each had a solo homer, and Lifrieri added a run to give Saugerties (8-9) the win.
The Dragons got Brad Hipsley to third base and Devan Kruzinski to second with two outs in the ninth, but Danny Kapala induced a groundout to end the game.
The Dragons have lost four in a row and are fifth in the East Division.
