{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Connor Smith blasted a three-run home run and Nick Kondo went 3 for 4 with an RBI Friday night to lead the Glens Falls Dragons to an 11-5 PGCBL victory over the Oneonta Outlaws at East Field.

Tim Panetta of Molloy College picked up the pitching win, allowing three hits and striking out 10 in five innings of work.

Glens Falls scored seven runs in the first inning to jump out to the big early lead. Kondo, a Saratoga Springs native from the University at Albany, belted an RBI double and UMass' Smith followed with his homer to get the Dragons started. The Dragons added runs on a single by Hunter Tabb, a groundout and an error for a 7-1 lead.

The win pushed the Dragons' record to 6-5. They are scheduled to play Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at the Adirondack Trail Blazers.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments