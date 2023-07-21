GLENS FALLS — Each of the last two PGCBL seasons, Riley Orr finished the final game on the mound for the Glens Falls Dragons.

"That's just how the schedule ended up working out, and I did really well both times," said Orr, who recently graduated from Castleton University and plans to pitch for Marist as a graduate student next spring. "There's something about pitching in a last game of the season. I was just lucky enough to pitch both times."

Whether the rotation works out for Orr again this year remains to be seen next week, but playing for the same collegiate summer league team three years in a row is a rarity. He's an elder statesman on a team of college players.

Orr has two years of eligibility left, including one because of the coronavirus pandemic. Orr will play at Marist as he pursues his master's degree in integrated marketing communications. Facing Division I talent in the PGCBL has helped prepare him for the jump from D-III Castleton.

"Playing with the Dragons just made me a better overall player," said Orr, who played high school ball at Queensbury and Lake George. "The competition we play is top-notch — you're pitching against great hitting every time."

On Thursday, Orr started the first game of a doubleheader against the Saugerties Stallions. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound right-hander pitched the first five innings, allowing three hits and two walks, one earned run and striking out nine. He retired eight batters in a row in one stretch. He did not get the decision — Adrian Caron picked up the win with two innings of no-hit relief in Glens Falls' 3-2 walkoff victory.

"The first couple of innings, I started off with a walk," Orr said. "I needed to get more warmed up, but once I got in a groove, everything was much better. I kept everything low and they kept swinging over my curveball, so that was a key to success today. Just have to work on the location a little bit at the beginning of innings."

Between games, Orr was watching the Dragons' other pitchers warming up. At 22, he has become a player-coach for Glens Falls; when assistant coach Chris Bradt and pitching coach Pete Brown had their work hours change this summer and missed games, Orr stepped in to help out Dragons head coach Jion Cras.

"He's a team leader in the bullpen, he's my pitcher-bullpen coach. He's been doing a good job," Cras said.

"Some of the games they can't show up to, so I've been running the bullpen and making sure I'm on top of it, keeping the rotation in order," Orr said. "I like it a lot — it'll give me good experience, because I want to coach in the future. These guys trust me, they trust me with the rotation. There have been a couple games I've had to make some calls, like who to warm up."

Brown has appreciated Orr's positive attitude and coachability this summer.

"What I really admire about Riley is his work ethic," Brown said by phone earlier this week. "He's humble, he listens, and he's also really helped me because I have missed half of the games. He'll set the bullpen up for Jion."

In high school, Orr played at Queensbury and then Lake George after moving at the end of his sophomore year. As a junior, Orr was part of the Lake George boys basketball team that won the Class C state championship in 2018.

Orr got connected with the Dragons in 2021, after spending the COVID summer of 2020 playing in another league. He reached out to Dragons owner Ben Bernard looking for a spot on the team, and got it.

Orr is 1-3 this season, but after a couple of rough outings, he pitched mostly out of the bullpen. Thursday was his first start since last month.

"You really have to locate your off-speed pitches and you learn to limit your walks," Orr said. "You'll get shelled if you're not on your game. You've got to have your best stuff every time you go out there."

Summer is also a chance for pitchers to work on their pitching arsenal, and Orr has done that every year.

"The first year I played with the Dragons, I started picking up my slider, and that's become my best off-speed pitch," Orr said. "Summer is the time to experiment with new pitches, new release points. I've been working on a splitter this summer, so I'm hoping that carries over to next spring, too."

"He listens, he learns, he makes adjustments," Brown said. "He's a bull — he'll really attack batters. Against good hitters, you have to change speeds and you have to make them think. I have the utmost respect for him. He's improved because he's worked on his craft."

