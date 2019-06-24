ONEONTA — The Glens Falls Dragons scored four in the seventh and four more in the ninth to beat Oneonta 12-7 in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game on Monday.
The Dragons were down 5-1 after four innings. Thanks to a 22-hit effort, the visitors were able to get back in the game.
Glens Falls took the lead in the seventh on Nick Kondo’s two-run double and RBI singles by Brandon Kruzinski and Michael Golankiewicz.
Sean Bergeron went 5 for 6 for the Dragons. Kruzinski drove in three runs. Every player in the Glens Falls lineup had at least one hit.
Enrico LoCasico got the win for the Dragons, finishing the game with four scoreless innings.
