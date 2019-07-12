GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth to rally past Adirondack for an 11-7 win in Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League action Friday at East Field.
It was the second consecutive win for the Dragons (10-22).
Devan Kruzinski’s two-run double in the bottom of the eighth scored Evan St. Claire and Brandon Kruzinski to give the Dragons the 8-7 go-ahead lead. Devan Kruzinski later came around to score on an infielder’s error, giving him two runs on the night to go along with his two RBIs and 4-for-5 performance at the plate.
Brad Hipsley added insurance runs with a two-out, two-run single.
Shamus Connolly went 2 for 4 with three runs, while Brian Hart was 2 for 5 ith two RBIs and a run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.