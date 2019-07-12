{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth to rally past Adirondack for an 11-7 win in Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League action Friday at East Field.

It was the second consecutive win for the Dragons (10-22).

Devan Kruzinski’s two-run double in the bottom of the eighth scored Evan St. Claire and Brandon Kruzinski to give the Dragons the 8-7 go-ahead lead. Devan Kruzinski later came around to score on an infielder’s error, giving him two runs on the night to go along with his two RBIs and 4-for-5 performance at the plate.

Brad Hipsley added insurance runs with a two-out, two-run single.

Shamus Connolly went 2 for 4 with three runs, while Brian Hart was 2 for 5 ith two RBIs and a run.

