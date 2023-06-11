GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons scored twice in the fifth inning and added two more in the sixth to beat Oneonta 10-4 in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at East Field on Sunday night.

Ryan Grace drove in three runs and Odilio Cespedes and Grace each had three hits as the Dragons improved to 2-3.

Harry Berezansky, the first of five relief pitchers, got the win. The Glens Falls bullpen held the Outlaws to three hits and didn't allow a run over five innings.

Grace's RBI double and Nick Marola's sacrifice fly gave the Dragons a 6-4 lead in the fifth inning. Cory Listing's run-scoring double, Colin Myers's sacrifice fly and an error gave the home team three more runs in the sixth.

The Dragons are off Monday, then play at Amsterdam on Tuesday.