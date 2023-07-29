GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons' final regular-season game on Saturday against Albany was cancelled due to weather.

The Dragons (14-26) finished the season in sixth place and earned a spot in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League playoffs. Glens Falls visits Mohawk Valley on Sunday at 6:35 p.m. in a one-game East Division quarterfinal.

The Dragons would need to win that game and two more one-game road playoff series to qualify for the PGCBL championship series against the West Division winner