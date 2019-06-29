{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Saugerties used 14 hits and a big seventh inning to hand the Glens Falls Dragons a 15-11 loss on Saturday night at East Field.

Glens Falls hit the ball hard, but once again the pitching let them down. The Dragons fell to 7-13 despite hitting double digits in the run count. They are 9 1⁄2 games behind first-place Amsterdam in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League’s East Division.

Dillon Lifrieri led Saugerties with a 4-for-6 night, driving in four runs and scoring three times. EJ Doskow went 3 for 5 for the Stallions with two RBIs.

Saugerties put the game away with eight runs in the seventh inning, which was highlighted by Lifrieri’s two-run triple. The visitors added two more in the eighth.

Brian Hart led the Dragons with a 5-for-5 night, scoring three times. Whitehall’s Evan St. Claire went 4 for 5 with three RBIs.

Peter Kemble started for the Dragons and went five innings, giving up four runs on seven hits. Whitehall’s Danny St. Clair followed and gave up three runs in one-plus inning of work.

