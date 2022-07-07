Dragons pull out victory in 10th inning

GLENS FALLS — Mario Cubello scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning Thursday night, lifting the Glens Falls Dragons to a 6-5 PGCBL victory over the Utica Blue Sox.

In a game the Dragons (6-24) had led from the fourth inning, their bullpen struggled again late in the game. Utica rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth to tie the score at 5-5. Christian Hile then struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth to send the game into extra innings.

With Cubello — the final out in the ninth — starting on first base in the 10th, the Dragons moved him to third on an intentional walk and a base hit by Danny Moshier, setting him up for the winning run.

Glens Falls took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth on RBI singles by Quentin Bowman and Joe Colucci and an error. Reece DeCastro hit a solo home run in the fifth and Cubello added an RBI double in the seventh for a 5-2 lead.

The Dragons, who play Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Amsterdam, finished with 10 hits, including three by Cubello. Dan Shala picked up the pitching win with five strikeouts in two innings.