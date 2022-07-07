 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dragons pull out victory in 10th inning

  • 0

GLENS FALLS — Mario Cubello scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning Thursday night, lifting the Glens Falls Dragons to a 6-5 PGCBL victory over the Utica Blue Sox.

In a game the Dragons (6-24) had led from the fourth inning, their bullpen struggled again late in the game. Utica rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth to tie the score at 5-5. Christian Hile then struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth to send the game into extra innings.

With Cubello — the final out in the ninth — starting on first base in the 10th, the Dragons moved him to third on an intentional walk and a base hit by Danny Moshier, setting him up for the winning run.

Glens Falls took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth on RBI singles by Quentin Bowman and Joe Colucci and an error. Reece DeCastro hit a solo home run in the fifth and Cubello added an RBI double in the seventh for a 5-2 lead.

The Dragons, who play Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Amsterdam, finished with 10 hits, including three by Cubello. Dan Shala picked up the pitching win with five strikeouts in two innings.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Dragons suffer another loss

Dragons suffer another loss

Amsterdam scored 11 runs in the first two innings and went on to beat the Glens Falls Dragons 22-2 on Saturday night at Shuttleworth Park.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Liz Cheney: Trump 'dangerous and irrational'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News