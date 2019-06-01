{{featured_button_text}}

ALBANY — Sean Bergeron pitched three innings of one-hit relief and the Glens Falls Dragons scored three runs in the second inning to beat the Albany Dutchmen 4-2 on Sunday for their first win of the season.

The Dragons (1-1) are on the road again on Sunday with a 7:05 p.m. game at Saugerties.

Starter Anthony Vano pitched four innings of shutout ball for the Dragons. MacGuire OSullivan pitched the next two innings and gave up Albany’s two runs. Bergeron then got the save.

Nicholas Campana’s two-run single was the big hit of the second inning. Ryan Santos also drove in a run for the Dragons.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments