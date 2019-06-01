ALBANY — Sean Bergeron pitched three innings of one-hit relief and the Glens Falls Dragons scored three runs in the second inning to beat the Albany Dutchmen 4-2 on Sunday for their first win of the season.
The Dragons (1-1) are on the road again on Sunday with a 7:05 p.m. game at Saugerties.
Starter Anthony Vano pitched four innings of shutout ball for the Dragons. MacGuire OSullivan pitched the next two innings and gave up Albany’s two runs. Bergeron then got the save.
Nicholas Campana’s two-run single was the big hit of the second inning. Ryan Santos also drove in a run for the Dragons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.