ONEONTA — With the tying run on second base, Walker Sutman retired the final three Glens Falls Dragons batters in order Saturday night, preserving a 12-11 PGCBL victory for the Oneonta Outlaws.

Ben Bianco tripled and scored on a wild pitch to give Oneonta the lead for good in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Trailing 11-8, the Dragons had staged a two-out rally in the top of the eighth to tie the score. Connor Smith ripped a two-run double to pull Glens Falls within 11-10. Brad Hipsley, running for Smith, scored the tying run on a base hit by Shamus Connolly.

The Dragons (2-4) had battled back from an early 9-3 deficit. Brian Hart finished with a double, two singles and two RBIs, and Connolly added three hits and three RBIs in the loss. Glens Falls pitchers allowed 15 hits and the Dragons committed four errors.

Glens Falls plays Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Albany Dutchmen.

