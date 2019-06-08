ONEONTA — With the tying run on second base, Walker Sutman retired the final three Glens Falls Dragons batters in order Saturday night, preserving a 12-11 PGCBL victory for the Oneonta Outlaws.
Ben Bianco tripled and scored on a wild pitch to give Oneonta the lead for good in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Trailing 11-8, the Dragons had staged a two-out rally in the top of the eighth to tie the score. Connor Smith ripped a two-run double to pull Glens Falls within 11-10. Brad Hipsley, running for Smith, scored the tying run on a base hit by Shamus Connolly.
The Dragons (2-4) had battled back from an early 9-3 deficit. Brian Hart finished with a double, two singles and two RBIs, and Connolly added three hits and three RBIs in the loss. Glens Falls pitchers allowed 15 hits and the Dragons committed four errors.
Glens Falls plays Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Albany Dutchmen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.