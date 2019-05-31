GLENS FALLS — It looked like exactly what it was — a first outing by a team that had practiced a total of three times before Friday night.
But despite a 9-3 loss to Amsterdam, the Glens Falls Dragons showed some promise in their Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League opener at East Field.
Local athletes provided the Dragons’ runs, and a little excitement at the beginning of the game, when Glens Falls senior basketball star Joseph Girard III threw out the first pitch. His throw was in the dirt, but he admitted that he hadn’t picked up a baseball since eighth grade.
Saratoga Springs graduate Brian Hart belted a triple and a two-run single, and Whitehall product Evan St. Claire added an RBI single late in the game to account for the Dragons’ offense.
“It didn’t go as well as we wanted to, but it’s a new team, everybody doesn’t know everybody,” said St. Claire, who recently wrapped up his freshman season at Siena College. “We’ll turn things around.”
“We have potential to be really good, but it’s our first time playing with each other, so we’re obviously going to be rusty to start,” said Hart, an outfielder from Marist who is in his second year with the Dragons.
Glens Falls finished with six hits against Amsterdam’s pitching, which included a pair of arms from the University of Kentucky.
The Mohawks jumped out to an 8-0 lead and rattled off 12 hits, with Sam Zayicek hitting a solo home run, a double and a single, and Dylan Buck adding a two-run triple.
“There’s definitely room for improvement,” first-year head coach Nick Pontari said. “We’ve got a ton of talent, we’re excited about what we have.”
Asked about areas to improve upon, Pontari said, “Just cleaning the game up — putting the ball in play, taking care of the baseball on the defensive side, pitching in the zone — just little things and we’ll be perfectly fine.”
Glens Falls also used four pitchers, including Whitehall product Danny St. Clair of the University at Albany.
“That was the plan, to see four guys, we want to see as many guys as we can early on, and obviously keep the pitch count down the first couple of nights,” Pontari said.
