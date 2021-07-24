Dragons lose in final inning to Oneonta

ONEONTA — The Oneonta Outlaws scored a pair of runs in the ninth inning Saturday night to pull out a 5-4 PGCBL victory over the Glens Falls Dragons.

The loss spoiled a four-run rally by the Dragons that gave them a 4-3 lead in the top of the eighth inning. Glens Falls (7-32) got four consecutive singles to plate its first run on Quinn McDaniel’s hit. With one out, Colby Brouillette added an RBI single, and Joseph Curci followed with a two-run single for the lead.

However, in the bottom of the ninth, Oneonta loaded the bases on a single, a walk and a hit batter, and Brenden Harris singled home the tying and winning runs.

As a team, the Dragons rattled off 12 hits while holding the Outlaws to seven. Curci and Joseph Rende each had three hits for Glens Falls, while Cory Listing had two.

The Dragons are scheduled to host Saugerties on Sunday at 7 p.m. at East Field.

