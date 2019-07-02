{{featured_button_text}}

AMSTERDAM — The Glens Falls Dragons were swept by Amsterdam in a doubleheader Tuesday, 3-2 and 13-3, sending the team's losing streak to six games.

In the first game, the Dragons came back from a 2-0 deficit on solo homers by Brandon and Devan Kruzinski, but the East-Division-leading Mohawks won it in the bottom of the seventh on a walk-off single with two outs.

Brian Hart and Evan St. Claire each had two hits for the Dragons in the first game. Both are hitting over .300 this season.

In the second game, Amsterdam (19-5) put seven runs on the scoreboard before the Dragons crossed home plate with all three in the fourth inning. Sean Bergeron, Michael Golankiewicz and Hunter Tabb had the RBIs.

In just seven games, Bergeron, who played for Angelina College, is leading the Dragons (7-16) with a .357 average.

