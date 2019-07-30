{{featured_button_text}}

LOUDONVILLE — Things haven’t gotten any easier for the Glens Falls Dragons toward the end of their schedule.

The Albany Dutchmen swept a doubleheader from the Dragons on Tuesday at Siena College, taking the first game 9-6 and the second one 6-5.

The losses dropped Glens Falls to 13-34. It concludes its season Wednesday with a home game against Amsterdam.

In the opener, the Dutchmen were consistent, scoring two runs in each of the second, third and fourth innings.

The Dragons were led by the first and last batters in the lineup. Leadoff batter Devan Kruzinski went 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs. He also was hit by a pitch. Number nine batter Michael Golankiewicz also went 2 for 3 with two runs and knocked in one run.

DJ Law and Donovan Rhoden added two singles each. Sean Bergeron added two RBIs.

In the second game, Shamus Connolly went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run to lead the Dragons. Evan St. Claire went 1 for 3 with two runs.

Albany won it in the bottom of the seventh on Tommy Pellis’ RBI double.

