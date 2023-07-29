AMSTERDAM — Amsterdam scored five times in the eighth inning to beat the Glens Falls Dragons 5-2 on Friday night.

The Dragons play their final regular-season game Saturday night at East Field against Albany (7 p.m.). The Dragons can make the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League's playoffs with a win.

The top six teams in the East Division qualify for playoffs. The fifth- and sixth-place clubs must play a one-game series on the road.

Riley Orr started and pitched 5 2/3 innings for Glens Falls on Friday, shutting out Amsterdam on five hits. Gage Miller's two-run triple was the highlight of Amsterdam's eighth-inning rally.