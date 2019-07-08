SAUGERTIES — Saugerties scored eight times in the seventh inning on the way to a 9-4 victory over the Glens Falls Dragons on Monday.
The Dragons had scored twice in the top of the seventh to take a 3-1 lead. Brad Hipsley scored on a wild pitch and Evan St. Claire’s double later brought home Carson Dunkel.
But the bottom of the inning was a disaster for the visiting team. Saugerties scored with the benefit of five hits and two errors. Jake Skrine hit a three-run double and Noah Ledford had a two-run single as part of the rally.
Jeff Hayner was the lucky winner for Saugerties as the pitcher of record when the runs came in. Brandt Sundean took the loss for Glens Falls after giving up four runs (one earned) on five hits in one-third of an inning.
The Dragons dropped to 8-21 in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. Two members of the Dragons were selected Monday for the league’s all-star game — pitcher Joey Kosowsky and outfielder Brian Hart. The all-star game will be played at Cantine Field in Saugerties on July 16.
Hart, a Saratoga native, is batting .304 with 11 stolen bases in 26 games. Kosowsky is 1-1 with a 1.52 ERA in seven games.
