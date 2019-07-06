GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Dragons head coach Nick Pontari believes the Dragons are one step away, but he’s aware that it’s the most important step: pitching.
The Dragons (8-19) have struggled on the mound this season, but it’s been more inconsistency than straight tales of woe. As Pontari pointed out, in the past week his team has held Saugerties and Albany to one run and Amsterdam to three, but lost two of those three games.
The Dragons have a 6.46 earned-run average, highest in the 12-team Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, but it’s the 1.83 WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched) that is also highest in the league that’s troubling to Pontari.
“We’ve been inconsistent coming out of the bullpen,” Pontari said. “It just depends on the night. We’ve been a little inconsistent, but we’re working through it.”
A few hours after Pontari said that, Dragons starter Joseph Kosowsky struck out nine and allowed just two runs in 5 1/3 innings, but two relief pitchers allowed six runs in a 8-3 loss to Mohawk Valley on Saturday.
Summer baseball can be a tricky dance for pitchers. The goal is for them to improve for their college teams, but at the same time they need to show results. Pontari said he and the pitchers have discussed things, but it comes down to throwing more strikes.
“We can live with getting hit a little bit, but we can’t live with four walks in an inning,” Pontari said. “Our guys are working their tails off. We just need a little more attention to detail before we get out there. We need to prepare ourselves a little better, and I can wear that a little bit, too.”
Pontari said that preparation boils down to the pitchers’ basic throwing programs, even when they’re in the outfield playing catch.
“Working hip to hip, keeping the baseball down, or even knee to knee, just being able to locate our fastballs,” Pontari said as an example. “Then graduate to whatever the secondary pitch is, and then going to the third pitch.”
As always, there are on-field adjustments that have to be made. Sometimes a situation calls for a certain type of pitch, but the pitcher may be struggling with that. Pontari said he’s not a stickler.
“If your fastball is struggling, then absolutely you can try to throw a breaking ball, but when the result is a breaking ball in the dirt or a breaking ball letter-high and we’re not getting them over, then we need to reevaluate what our preparation is,” he said.
Pontari said it can take pitchers up to a couple of weeks to feel comfortable in given roles, and some of those roles have changed, as a few pitchers have left the team, so others are getting extended appearances.
“But there’s no excuse, we need to do a better job, no doubt,” Pontari said. “Our offense has been pretty good, our fielding has been pretty good, our outfield has been great. Really all it is is putting that last piece together, and that’s finishing it with the pitching.”
