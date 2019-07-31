{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — A late-afternoon rainstorm caused the Glens Falls Dragons’ last game of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League to be canceled Wednesday.

The Dragons were scheduled to play Amsterdam at East Field.

Glens Falls finished 13-34, with the worst record in the 12-team league, but the Dragons also didn’t have much good luck during the season, losing several games on walk-off situations or one bad inning.

Two local products were among the Dragons’ leading players. Whitehall’s Evan St. Claire, a sophomore at Siena, finished with a .292 batting average and a co-high 13 stolen bases.

Brian Hart, of Saratoga Springs and a sophomore at Marist, led the team in games (41), RBIs (29), runs (27) and hit .277.

Sean Bergeron led the team in strikeouts (43), while Brandt Sundean had the lowest earned-runs average with a 3.34.

