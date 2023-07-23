Zander Teator went 3 for 4 and drove in four runs as the Glens Falls Dragons beat Boonville 16-3 on Sunday.

Nick Marola and Jack Griffin also had three hits as part of the 18-hit attack. Starter Frank Ciccone went six innings to get the win.

The win left the Dragons 13-22 in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League heading into the final week of the regular season. Glens Falls lost games to Saugerties and Albany on Friday and Saturday.

Four of the Dragons' final six games are scheduled for East Field.