Dragons hold on for second win of season

GLENS FALLS — Behind a solid relief pitching effort by South Glens Falls' Daniel Cohen, the Glens Falls Dragons picked up their second win of the PGCBL season.

The Dragons defeated Boonville 8-4 on Monday night to improve to 2-8.

Cohen, a South High senior who is bound for Yale University, threw three innings of one-hit ball for the save. He struck out five and walked one in his second appearance for the Dragons.

Phillip Krpata belted a two-run home run for Glens Falls in a four-run fifth inning that opened a 7-2 lead for the Dragons. Jake Hatch added solo homer in the sixth after Boonville had pulled within 7-4.

Dragons starting pitching Jake Washock picked up the pitching win, going five innings, scattering six hits and allowing two earned runs.

Glens Falls finished with six hits, two by Hatch, and got an RBI double from Martin Marintchev. Reece DeCastro and Sam Browning also had hits for the Dragons.

Glens Falls is scheduled to play Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Oneonta.

