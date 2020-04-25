Dragons, Greenjackets move toward very uncertain seasons

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — The two teams that share East Field haven't yet given up on their 2020 seasons. But they have no delusions about what they're up against.

Owner Ben Bernard said the Glens Falls Dragons are holding out hope of playing their Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season, though the original start date is already a no-go. Glens Falls Greenjackets president Hank Pelton said he's still preparing for an Empire Football League season, but prospects remain uncertain.

The culprit, of course, is the coronavirus. Many health experts are predicting that social distancing will remain in force for many more months, which would make it nearly impossible to hold sports events.

"We still hope to be able to play a season," Pelton said. "Realistically, that may be tough to do. I don't want to put anybody in jeopardy."

The Cape Cod League, the nation's premier summer college baseball league, canceled its season on Friday. That's a bad omen for the Dragons as they head toward a season that was supposed to start in the last week of May.

"No way we can start then," Bernard said. "I believe the earliest we could start is July 1st, and we could go into August a little more."