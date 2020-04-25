Dragons, Greenjackets move toward very uncertain seasons

GLENS FALLS — The two teams that share East Field haven't yet given up on their 2020 seasons. But they have no delusions about what they're up against.
Owner Ben Bernard said the Glens Falls Dragons are holding out hope of playing their Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season, though the original start date is already a no-go. Glens Falls Greenjackets president Hank Pelton said he's still preparing for an Empire Football League season, but prospects remain uncertain.
The culprit, of course, is the coronavirus. Many health experts are predicting that social distancing will remain in force for many more months, which would make it nearly impossible to hold sports events.
"We still hope to be able to play a season," Pelton said. "Realistically, that may be tough to do. I don't want to put anybody in jeopardy."
The Cape Cod League, the nation's premier summer college baseball league, canceled its season on Friday. That's a bad omen for the Dragons as they head toward a season that was supposed to start in the last week of May.
"No way we can start then," Bernard said. "I believe the earliest we could start is July 1st, and we could go into August a little more."
Bernard said the Dragons have already signed about 18 players. If the season is played, he expects the roster to feature many more local players than usual. As many as a dozen players who live in the Capital District or Glens Falls area could be part of the team.
Bernard said the players are eager to play, but parents are more skittish about letting their sons play and travel if the coronavirus is still on the loose. He said he has host families lined up for players who would come from outside the area.
Nationally, many sports and cultural events have been canceled through the end of July.
"We can only go by the governor, as far as (opening) the ballpark," Bernard said. "We've got to make sure, health-wise, it's safe."
The Empire Football League season doesn't start until July 11, but the Greenjackets would have already been practicing indoors by now if not for the coronavirus. Pelton said no preseason games will be scheduled.
Even if their seasons move ahead, both teams may have trouble getting sponsorship and advertising from local businesses hurt by the pandemic.
Bernard said it's possible the Dragons could play in an empty ballpark if the state allows games to go forward with no fans, but the team might need outside economic support to do that. Pelton said the EFL has not discussed that option.
It would be a tough for either team to survive under those conditions. Unlike professional and major college sports, there is no income from television broadcasts. Ticket revenue is needed to pay the bills.
The scoreboard at East Field is in a state of disrepair while it waits to be replaced. Bernard said that can't be completed until restrictions come off on construction. A project to revamp the seating area will wait for next year.
