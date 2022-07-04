 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Post-Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Howard Hanna

Dragons go 1-1 over holiday

  • 0

ONEONTA — Oneonta scored four times in the seventh inning on the way to a 6-1 win over the Glens Falls Dragons on Monday.

The Outlaws made good use of seven hits to hand the Dragons their 17th loss in 22 games. Jake Hatch started and went five innings for Glens Falls, taking the loss. Mario Cubello went 2 for 3 at the plate.

One night earlier, the Dragons broke a 10-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over Albany at East Field. Riley Orr of Queensbury got the win with one inning of no-hit relief and Matt Chase of Queensbury picked up the save with three scoreless innings.

Anthony Ruzzo's sacrifice fly in the sixth scored the eventual winning run. 

After an off day, the Dragons return to action on Wednesday with a 5 p.m. doubleheader against Auburn at East Field. They are also home on Thursday against Utica (7 p.m.).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Dragons suffer another loss

Dragons suffer another loss

Amsterdam scored 11 runs in the first two innings and went on to beat the Glens Falls Dragons 22-2 on Saturday night at Shuttleworth Park.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Liz Cheney: Trump 'dangerous and irrational'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News