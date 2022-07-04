Dragons go 1-1 over holiday

ONEONTA — Oneonta scored four times in the seventh inning on the way to a 6-1 win over the Glens Falls Dragons on Monday.

The Outlaws made good use of seven hits to hand the Dragons their 17th loss in 22 games. Jake Hatch started and went five innings for Glens Falls, taking the loss. Mario Cubello went 2 for 3 at the plate.

One night earlier, the Dragons broke a 10-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over Albany at East Field. Riley Orr of Queensbury got the win with one inning of no-hit relief and Matt Chase of Queensbury picked up the save with three scoreless innings.

Anthony Ruzzo's sacrifice fly in the sixth scored the eventual winning run.

After an off day, the Dragons return to action on Wednesday with a 5 p.m. doubleheader against Auburn at East Field. They are also home on Thursday against Utica (7 p.m.).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0