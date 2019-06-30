LOUDONVILLE — Three Albany pitchers combined on a two-hitter as the Dutchmen posted a 9-0 win over the Glens Falls Dragons on Sunday.
Ian Foggo, Blake Bales and Joe Kruszka held the Dragons to a pair of singles. Bales pitched the fifth, sixth and seventh innings for the win.
Albany's Justin Bench went 2 for 2 and drove in four runs. Ryan McGee was 2 for 3 and scored three times.
Joseph Kosowsky started and went 3 1/3 innings for Glens Falls and took the loss. On the day, Dragons pitchers walked 14 batters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.