LOUDONVILLE — Three Albany pitchers combined on a two-hitter as the Dutchmen posted a 9-0 win over the Glens Falls Dragons on Sunday.

Ian Foggo, Blake Bales and Joe Kruszka held the Dragons to a pair of singles. Bales pitched the fifth, sixth and seventh innings for the win.

Albany's Justin Bench went 2 for 2 and drove in four runs. Ryan McGee was 2 for 3 and scored three times.

Joseph Kosowsky started and went 3 1/3 innings for Glens Falls and took the loss. On the day, Dragons pitchers walked 14 batters.

