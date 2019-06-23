{{featured_button_text}}

LITTLE FALLS — Nick Cimillo went 4 for 6 and Mohawk Valley used 15 hits in a lopsided 14-0 victory over the Glens Falls Dragons on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park.

The loss dropped the Dragons to 6-10 and last place in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League’s East Division.

Five Glens Falls pitchers combined to hand out 11 walks and give up 13 earned runs. Christopher Difiore took the loss, giving up four runs and eight hits over the first three innings.

Vincent Vitacco got the win for Mohawk Valley, allowing one hit over the first five innings. Carson Coon pitched the final four innings to complete the shutout.

Cimillo drove in three runs. Justin Guerrera went 3 for 6 with three RBIs and four runs. Ryan Keenan went 3 for 3.

The Dragons are on the road Monday night in Oneonta.

