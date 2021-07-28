Dragons finish with loss, look ahead to next year

GLENS FALLS — Queensbury graduate Riley Orr pitched seven strong innings, but Albany rallied for a 6-3 win over the Glens Falls Dragons Wednesday on the final night of the 2021 season at East Field.
It’s been that kind of year for the Dragons. The team won only seven of its 42 games in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League this summer, playing with a roster limited by the pandemic.
But owner Ben Bernard said the team will break even and the team is already planning for the 2022 season.
“We may not have won as many games as we’d like to, but I’ll be honest with you, the kids haven’t given up,” Bernard said “And that’s the most important part. Like our coach said, the effort’s been good. ... We’ve got a lot of positive things working our way for next season.”
Because of the pandemic, the Dragons didn’t use host families this summer, so most of the players lived within driving distance of East Field. The exception was three players from Middlebury College who rented a local apartment.
That was especially problematic from the standpoint of pitching. Many of the Dragons’ pitchers were younger and from the Division II and III level. There were some blowout losses along the way. But Bernard was happy to give them the chance to play summer ball.
“My feeling is, they’re playing up, and when they go back to college this year, they’re going to realize they played against some good ballplayers and saw some good baseball. The game will slow down for them.”
Bernard said he intends to ask head coach Jon Meuller to return. Some of this year’s players may also return, but with host families back in the picture, the team would be able to look at players in other locations.
The weather was a problem for the Dragons — they lost several home dates to postponements. The construction on Dix Avenue probably didn’t help.
Any yet, Bernard said the team came through it OK on the financial side. He said he’s talking with the city about possible improvements to East Field.
Bernard said he has 1,500 seats stored for a possible reconfiguration of the ballpark. New lights are in use and a new scoreboard has been installed, though it wasn’t working on Wednesday. He said the city is looking at its recreational venues with a long-term plan in mind.
“We get the ballpark fixed up, I think you’ll see a lot of good things happen over here,” he said.
Orr pitched seven complete innings on Wednesday, allowing two runs on eight hits. The Dragons gave him a 3-2 lead on Cole Durkan’s RBI double in the second, Quinn McDaniel’s solo homer in the fourth and Evan Keegan’s run-scoring single in the fifth.