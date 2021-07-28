Dragons finish with loss, look ahead to next year

“My feeling is, they’re playing up, and when they go back to college this year, they’re going to realize they played against some good ballplayers and saw some good baseball. The game will slow down for them.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bernard said he intends to ask head coach Jon Meuller to return. Some of this year’s players may also return, but with host families back in the picture, the team would be able to look at players in other locations.

The weather was a problem for the Dragons — they lost several home dates to postponements. The construction on Dix Avenue probably didn’t help.

Any yet, Bernard said the team came through it OK on the financial side. He said he’s talking with the city about possible improvements to East Field.

Bernard said he has 1,500 seats stored for a possible reconfiguration of the ballpark. New lights are in use and a new scoreboard has been installed, though it wasn’t working on Wednesday. He said the city is looking at its recreational venues with a long-term plan in mind.

“We get the ballpark fixed up, I think you’ll see a lot of good things happen over here,” he said.