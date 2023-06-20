ONEONTA — Bayram Hot ripped a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday night, lifting the Oneonta Outlaws to a 3-2 PGCBL victory over the Glens Falls Dragons.

The Dragons (3-7) had taken a 2-1 lead with runs in the top of the eighth and ninth innings, on an RBI single by Cory Listing and Odilio Cespedes' run on a passed ball, respectively.

However, the Outlaws (6-6) loaded the bases on a hit batter and two walks, setting the stage for Hot's walkoff game-winner to left field.

Oneonta had led 1-0 since the second inning, scoring on a wild pitch.

The Dragons outhit Oneonta 8-6, as Listing and Cespedes each had two hits. Cespedes and Ryan Grace each belted a double for Glens Falls.

The Dragons return to action Wednesday with a 7 p.m. home game against Mohawk Valley at East Field.