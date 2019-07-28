{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Saugerties overcame a four-run deficit and scored seven times in the ninth inning to beat the Glens Falls Dragons 18-11 on Sunday night at East Field.

The Dragons fell to 13-32 in Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League play. The season ends on Wednesday.

Jake Skrine and Riley Swenson each had three hits and three RBIs for the Stallions, who racked up 15 hits. Glens Falls pitchers also walked eight and fielders made four errors.

Nicholas Campana was the hitting star for the Dragons, going 3 for 3 and driving in three runs.

Jeff Hayner got the win for Saugerties despite giving up three runs in two innings.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments