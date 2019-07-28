GLENS FALLS — Saugerties overcame a four-run deficit and scored seven times in the ninth inning to beat the Glens Falls Dragons 18-11 on Sunday night at East Field.
The Dragons fell to 13-32 in Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League play. The season ends on Wednesday.
Jake Skrine and Riley Swenson each had three hits and three RBIs for the Stallions, who racked up 15 hits. Glens Falls pitchers also walked eight and fielders made four errors.
Nicholas Campana was the hitting star for the Dragons, going 3 for 3 and driving in three runs.
Jeff Hayner got the win for Saugerties despite giving up three runs in two innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.