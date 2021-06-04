 Skip to main content
Dragons fall to Saugerties
GLENS FALLS — Saugerties scored a run in the eighth inning and went on to beat Glens Falls 4-3 on Friday in the Dragons’ rain-delayed Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League opener at East Field.

Queensbury graduate Jack Sylvia went seven innings for the Dragons, holding Saugerties to three runs on four hits. Matt Chase, another Queensbury alum, pitched the final two innings.

Leadoff hitter Cameron Collett was the Dragons’ leading hitter on Friday, going 3 for 4 with an RBI. Evan Keegan and Jared Neikam each had two hits.

The Dragons were rained out Thursday in the first attempt to get in their opener. They’re on the road on Saturday to play Amsterdam and return home to host Oneonta on Sunday at 7 p.m.

