Dragons fall to Saugerties on road, 9-1

  • 0

SAUGERTIES — Martin Marintchev singled home the only run of the game in the ninth inning as the Glens Falls Dragons averted a shutout in a 9-1 PGCBL loss to the Saugerties Stallions.

The loss dropped the Dragons' record to 2-10, despite a seven-hit effort. Leadoff batter Phillip Krpata had a pair of singles to lead Glens Falls.

Saugerties (5-6) rattled off 12 hits, led by Garrett Michel, who finished with a double, two singles and two RBIs. Winning pitcher Alex Canney held Glens Falls to two hits and struck out six over the first five innings.

The Dragons are scheduled to play Saturday at 6:20 p.m. at Boonville before returning home Sunday to face the Albany Dutchmen in a 7 p.m. game at East Field.

