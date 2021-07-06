Dragons fall to Saugerties in sweep

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons gave up two runs in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to Saugerties in the opener of a PGCBL doubleheader.

In the nightcap, the Stallions scored six runs in the first inning on the way to a 12-5 win in a sweep at East Field.

The Dragons, who host the Amsterdam Mohawks in a doubleheader Wednesday, dropped to 7-19 with the losses.

In the first game, Glens Falls took a 3-2 lead in the sixth when Cory Listing scored on a wild pitch. However, Saugerties (18-7) responded with a pair of runs on bases-loaded walks with two outs.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Glens Falls put the tying and winning runs on base on singles by Jack Stolper and Jack Defayette. However, Stallions reliever Richie Cimpric struck out the next two batters to end the game.

Cameron Collett ripped a two-run single in the fourth inning to give the Dragons a 2-1 lead.

In the nightcap, the Stallions jumped out quickly with a six-run first inning that included a two-run home run by Kip Fougerousse. Glens Falls took two runs back on a homer by Quinn McDaniel in the bottom of the first.